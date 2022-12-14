Artificial intelligence: the next tech bubble?

Nvidia seeing increased demand for GPUs for large language models

Potential to disrupt Google’s search market

Technologies only start to get noticed when a clear consumer use emerges. Earlier this year, DeepMind's AlphaFold predicted all know protein structures. Before AlphaFold, scientists could predict 190,000; now they can predict over 200mn. For people in the field this was remarkable, but without any immediate consumer applications it drifted though the public consciousness without much attention.

However, as soon as ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, it was obvious the impact it could have on people’s daily lives. ChatGPT is a language artificial intelligence (AI) programme that converses by text with users. It is based on OpenAI's GPT-3 programme released earlier this year and gives responses to questions, in addition to de-bugging code and writing poetry (allegedly). The programme was released to the public at the beginning of December and accumulated over 1mn users within a week. It took Twitter and Facebook 24 months and 10 months, respectively, to achieve the same number of users.