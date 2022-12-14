Today's Markets: Inflation peaking?

Inflation falls back in the US and UK

But remains elevated and is likely to do so into 2023

Details begin to emerge on FTX arrest

Is the peak, or maybe plateau, in inflation almost here? Figures from the US and, this morning, the UK showed the key Consumer Price Index measures of inflation pulling back from their highs. I guess we will find out more about how close we may be to any pivot when the Federal Reserve announces its latest interest rate decision this evening. An increase is on the cards, probably of 0.5 per cent, but the language around it will be closely watched for indicators of when rises may be tapered. Then tomorrow it is the Bank of England’s turn.

Equities remain in something of a holding pattern until we get more clarity from central banks with the FTSE100 down 0.4 per cent at lunchtime with the FTSE250 off 0.5 per cent. In Europe the Dax was down 0.7 per cent and the CAC 0.5 per cent.

While inflation may pause, and even fall, in the coming months the slide is unlikely to be as precipitous as the rise this year after all many of the pressures in the global economy such as supply chain issues, energy prices and, latterly, upwards pressure on wages will be around for most if not all of next year.

UK inflation dipped to 10.7 per cent in November, from October’s multi-decade high of 11.1 per cent with the slide in the oil price over the month meaning the falling cost of fuel at the petrol pumps was one of the key drivers during the month.

FTX collapse intrigue

The sheer strangeness of the collapse of crypto-exchange FTX took a new turn into the surreal following the arrest in the Bahamas of FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The congressional investigation being led by the House Financial Services Committee heard some startling testimony from the FTX’s new chief executive and bankruptcy specialist John Ray, who listed some of the core issues that led to the exchange’s collapse. Mr Ray, who oversaw the bankruptcy of Enron in 2001, described the management of FTX as “grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated”.

One of the more startling examples of this was the company’s apparent use of “Quickcharts”, an accountancy package intended for sole traders and small and medium-sized businesses, for all of its bookkeeping. Mr Ray added that while the auditing was yet to be completed, partly because FTX did almost no record-keeping, the loss of client funds may be in the “billions”. JH.