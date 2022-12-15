/
Currys thumped by higher gilt yields

Chunky goodwill impairment and struggling revenues led, unsurprisingly, to the shares being marked down
December 15, 2022
  • Margins down
  • Guidance cut

Currys (CURY) didn’t do too well out of the market chaos in the aftermath of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget. The electrical retailer’s shares cratered by 8 per cent after it revealed a £511mn impairment charge over the Dixons and Carphone Warehouse merger in 2014 “as a result of the sharp increases in UK gilt yields around our period end”. The market was also dissatisfied with another cut in full-year guidance – management now forecasts adjusted pre-tax profit before of £100mn-£125mn, down from the previous range of £125mn-£145mn, and lower capex of around £120mn.

