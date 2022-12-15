Currys thumped by higher gilt yields

Margins down

Guidance cut

Currys (CURY) didn’t do too well out of the market chaos in the aftermath of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget. The electrical retailer’s shares cratered by 8 per cent after it revealed a £511mn impairment charge over the Dixons and Carphone Warehouse merger in 2014 “as a result of the sharp increases in UK gilt yields around our period end”. The market was also dissatisfied with another cut in full-year guidance – management now forecasts adjusted pre-tax profit before of £100mn-£125mn, down from the previous range of £125mn-£145mn, and lower capex of around £120mn.