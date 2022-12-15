Expecting turmoil and turning points

War, inflation, labour shortages, tightening monetary policy and widening geopolitical chasms have been an extremely potent mix this year.

That all of these things act as a brake on growth and dampen stock market exuberance can be seen in economic and index performances over the past year. GDP growth rates have been pretty much universally weak this year, with several downward revisions. Meanwhile, markets have plunged. In the year to date, the S&P is down more than 15 per cent (and much more than that at times), the FTSE 250 shed 19 per cent of its value while Aim and Nasdaq each slumped by around 30 per cent. Only the FTSE 100 with its back-in-fashion energy and mining giants gained ground, putting on around 4 per cent.

There was another factor at play, too. The door was finally closed on quantitative easing – in the UK a year ago and in the US in March – and on ultra-low borrowing rates, thereby removing key supports for risk assets and returning markets to a more natural state.

The menu as we enter 2023 remains largely the same, although there are signs the medicine we’re taking is beginning to deliver results. Certainly, some inflation air has escaped with the recent fall in the US rate to 7.1 per cent, and in the UK to 10.7 per cent, a change that was described by Pantheon Economics as a “clear slowing in the rate of core price rises”.

The drop allowed the Federal Reserve to slightly reduce the dosage of rate rise it’s administering to 50 basis points, and should mean the Bank of England follows suit – we go to press just ahead of the announcement.

While inflation may have peaked, for now it remains the cogwheel driving interest rates up, growth stocks down and the economy into recession. Until it grinds to a standstill, we’re stuck with elevated interest rates and consumer anxiety, which is curbing spending, impacting company earnings and prompting dismal GDP predictions. Pantheon Economics expects households to remain cautious on spending in 2023 and unwilling to reduce their savings levels, which is understandable given the plethora of worries around mortgage rates, higher taxes and job losses.

But the consensus is that inflation in 2023 will keep falling, given the combined forces of recession and central bank hardline policies. The Bank of England is expected to take the base rate to 4 – and even 4.5 – per cent next year. Yes, there is a risk that the stickiness of some types of price rises and spiralling wages here could mean it will be 2024 before there’s a chance of inflation fading to benign levels. But if it keeps heading in the right direction, heralding the interest rate peak, markets and growth stocks in particular will get a welcome boost. The US may best the UK, again.

Optimism on inflation is of course being tempered with concern over the depth and duration of the recession, a backdrop that will apply further pressure to corporate earnings which are already absorbing higher input and staff costs – the ONS revealed that wages rose by 6.1 per cent in the three months to October. Investors shouldn’t overlook the fact that the majority of FTSE 100 earnings come from outside the UK, and dollar strength this year has helped deliver bumper dividend payouts as a result. This could be one unwelcome turning point as the dollar-sterling rate might not play to investors’ advantage next year as the Fed changes tack on interest rates.

Broadly, falling share prices and a recession should combine to create optimum buying conditions. But risk-averse investors should tread carefully. UK valuations continue to look attractive but the Brexit discount may continue to hold them back, as could depressed rates of business investment.

In this annual double issue which covers the period up to 30 December – the date of our next issue – we have examined all the main asset classes and geographies to help investors plan for the year ahead. We outline what’s likely to happen on the bank rate front; assess the prospects for key equity markets; and following a year when bonds and equities fell in tandem, consider the outlook for fixed income. We’ve asked top fund managers for their views on markets and companies in the year ahead, and, after a tricky year for small-cap investors, Simon Thompson discusses his strategies for success with Dan Jones. There’s lots more besides and a chance to improve your investing skills and knowledge with a set of investment books from Harriman House.

Wishing you all the best of the festive season and a prosperous new year.