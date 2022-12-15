Today's Markets: Stocks decline in wake of Fed hike

More hawkish than hoped for Fed leaves stocks lower

BoE, ECB raising rates today

Sterling bullish

Stocks in Europe fell on Thursday after Wall Street posted a loss following the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike. The FTSE 100 declined around three-quarters of a percent to 7,426, whilst the DAX and CAC both lost around 1 per cent in early trading. In the wake of the Fed hike the dollar extended its decline to its weakest since June but has pared losses in early trading this morning. Treasury yields are pretty stead at 3.5 per cent on the 10-year note. The Swiss National Bank followed the Fed in hiking by 50bps to 1 per cent. Chinese retail sales and industrial production data missed estimates, highlighting the effects of covid policy which Beijing is loosening quickly.

Beware the hawks