Today's Markets: Central bank hawkishness weighs on risk appetite

A tale of two halves: stocks have fallen hard the last couple of sessions really on an accumulation of central bank hawkishness and dawning realisation that 2023 could see a real earnings recession, which wiped out some of the early week optimism around signs of softening inflation. Similarly, after a decent run up Mon-Wed, crude prices have pulled back with spot Brent at $80 this morning.

With central banks seemingly loathe to signal any sort of pivot, even if they are slowing down the rate of hikes, risk took a big hit with stocks down 2-3 per cent for the session yesterday. NDX fell over 3 per cent to 10,820 area, the S&P 500 down 2.5 per cent to below 3,900. The FTSE 100 was a little insulated due to weaker sterling and defensive qualities, down almost 1 per cent at a little over 7,420. The DAX, touching the round number 14,000 support, and CAC, hitting 6,500, both dropped around 3 per cent to the weakest in over a month. European stocks are a lower again in early trading on Friday, looking to notch weekly losses of 1-3 per cent. Looking at the major indices you can see they’ve almost completely retraced the whopping early November rally that came about from softer inflation signals.

So, we’ve had the three big central bank moves – all went for 50bps hikes, each set out a new mode for 2023. The Fed stressed that rates would be higher for longer – exactly in line with what I’ve been saying and noted in our Watchlist report. The BoE didn’t say the market was pricing in too many hikes, though I still think the Old Lady has a lot less appetite for really hiking hard, except for indefatigable Catherine Mann. Christine Lagarde was about as hawkish as she’s ever been. There has been a shift this week and we need to drill into what this means. Firstly, it is clear that the economic backdrop and outlook for each of the UK, EU and US are similar in many ways, with inflation hot but falling ever so slightly (mild disinflation) and growth heading south into possible recession. The US though is in a better place than the other two - there are important differences, as well as very different reaction functions of their respective central banks. What seems clear is that, in their own different ways, they are starting to see the stagflation, but they don’t think that this will last. First inflation was transitory, now they claim stagflation will be too. This seems an error. My personal view is that the Fed stays at it longer than peers and the dollar can’t stay weak for long. The market’s pricing for the ECB’s terminal rate rose after the statement but it’s still not buying what Ms Lagarde was peddling.