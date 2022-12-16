/
Trio of hikes see central bankers ramp up rhetoric again

December meetings see the Fed, ECB and Bank of England deliver 50bps rate hikes
December 16, 2022
  • The slowing pace of rate hikes has raised speculation that monetary policy may soon change direction
  • In a tough balancing act, central banks must weigh the risks of high inflation against worsening recessions

The Federal Reserve, ECB and Bank of England all delivered 50bps interest rate hikes this week, despite diverging economic outlooks.

The move takes the Federal Funds target rate to 4.25-4.5 per cent and the ECB main deposit rate to 2 per cent. The Bank of England’s base rate now stands at 3.5 per cent - the highest level in over 14 years.

