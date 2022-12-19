Diagnostics moves beyond the lab

For much of human history, diseases were diagnosed at the patient’s bedside based on the subjective observations of a single physician. Everything changed around the time of the industrial revolution, when hospitals began deploying more sophisticated equipment in a centralised setting. In these early clinical laboratories, multiple doctors could review and discuss test results – strengthening their ability to make objective diagnoses.

The lab, equipped with a range of highly efficient and automated analysers, has become the natural epicentre of modern medical testing. But the Covid-19 pandemic recently highlighted the need for greater testing at the site of patient care – potentially ushering in a new, decentralised era of diagnostic medicine. Companies across the healthcare spectrum, from diversified pharma giants to small-cap start-ups, are building new testing products to serve patients who want fast answers, closer to home.

As the virus spread, it was crucial that probable cases didn’t attend their local hospital or GP practice, where they could put vulnerable people at risk of infection. The public needed access to fast-turnaround Covid tests in their communities – and the healthcare sector provided. There are now more than 20 at-home tests that have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), many of which are made by companies that are already big names in diagnostics, including Abbott Laboratories (US:ABT) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US:TMO).