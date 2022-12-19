Pensions tax: IFS plan has 'unintended consequences'

- Pensions can be a very advantageous vehicle for bequests - But changing that could push more people to take their tax-free cash lump sum

Tax advantages on inherited pension pots should be ended in order to stop people from using pensions as a way to avoid inheritance tax, according to a new report.

In its Death and taxes and pensions report published this month, the influential Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank argued that the tax treatment of pension pots at death is "overly generous". Pension pots are currently exempt from inheritance taxation; additionally, if the holder dies before the age of 75, beneficiaries can draw from the pot free of income tax.