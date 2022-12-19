Today's Markets: Musk asks whether he should step down as Twitter CEO + a shift in CB thinking

Are you not entertained? Elon Musk asked his millions of Twitter followers whether he should step down as CEO of Twitter (US: TWTR). I am not sure if I have a genuinely held opinion, but I voted anyway to see how this is going. Tesla (US: TSLA) shareholders would probably say he should step down. Tesla stock is down big since the purchase and keeps falling, hitting a new YTD low at $150 on Friday after Musk sold more last week. Musk has now offloaded something like $23bn in Tesla stock since the purchase.

Here’s broker Wedbush on the situation: “The nightmare of Musk owning Twitter has been an episode out of the Twilight Zone ... a train wreck situation ... We believe [that] more activism and growing investor frustration will force the Board of TSLA to confront some of these issues head on.” Using Tesla stock to fund Twitter whilst scaring off advertisers has not been a positive. At least Cathie Woods keeps loading up and doubling down by buying more TSLA for ARK funds. Meanwhile Musk is said to be seeking new funding for Twitter at... $54.20, the price he paid for it! Tesla shareholders would be appreciative, but I doubt any investor is going to be swayed to sign up to that deal. If he pulls that off he deserves to do with Twitter what he wishes.

Last week seemed to mark a shift – the Fed and ECB basically turned round and said we don’t know what the terminal rate will be; we will keep going until something snaps. ECB’s de Guindos this morning outlining how it stands neatly by saying the CB ‘will hike rates further, we do not know when will stop’. It was the realisation that a peak in inflation is not a plateau and inflation will be higher and stickier for longer. This is the view I’ve had for a long while of course, but the CBs and markets starting to realise that there is an unspecified and unknown amount of tightening to come and, excepting the Bank of England, cuts next year are very unlikely. CBs are slowing the pace of rate hikes for sure, but if you don’t know where you are going it’s wiser to tread a little slower as you look for the off ramp. This implies a weak outlook for equities and bonds until we get some kind of resolution on where the terminal rate is going to be... and I don’t think this becomes clear until well into 2023. Meanwhile as stagflation drags on, we are heading for a real earnings recession.

Stocks fell last week. The FTSE 100 closed Friday at a four-week low, testing its 200-day simple moving average. Stocks in Frankfurt and Paris also fell over the week as the ECB took a hawkish turn. The major European bourses are about 3 per cent or so lower for the month of December. The S&P 500 declined 2 per cent last week and is more than 5 per cent lower for the month. The Nasdaq Composite index is more than 6.6 per cent lower for December. Stocks this morning are a tad firmer in early trading.

After last week's lower-than-expected CPI inflation report, attention shifts to the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge at the end of this week. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy – the so-called core PCE index - rose 0.2 per cent in October, which was slightly below the estimate. The index increased 5 per cent year over year, down from a rate of 5.2 per cent in the prior month. Again, it comes down to how the market views the Fed’s reaction – lower inflation implies fewer rate hikes. Last week saw the stock market jump on lower-than-expected CPI inflation before dropping on the Fed’s hawkish higher-for-longer rhetoric. Ultimately the inflation plateau scenario means the key will lie not in what’s the reason to hike (inflation), but the reason not to (the labour market). So markets will increasingly look at jobs data as being the biggest driver of Fed policy next year – assuming inflation remains at reasonably elevated levels.

Italian bonds are hurting – the 10yr BTP up 60bps last week from around 3.7 per cent to 4.3 per cent as of this morning. It was the biggest two-day move since Christine Lagarde’s ‘we’re not here to close the spreads’ remark. The question is whether the ECB has the cajones to see it through with the implied 100bps of hikes by March and see the Italian bond market potentially go berserk. Lagarde said four times: "Anybody who thinks that this is a pivot for the ECB is wrong". Italy is the key here. The TPI mechanism might be used soon – will it work? And will the new government work within its parameters?

Meanwhile keep eyes on the yen with the Bank of Japan tomorrow and reports/rumours there will be a review of the Abe-era inflation (deflation) mandate. There has been a lot of speculation that the BoJ will adjust its ultra-loose policy by revising a joint statement the BoJ and Japanese government signed years ago that committed the CB to hitting 2 per cent.

Friday’s 1 per cent decline for the S&P 500 took it below the 3,900 level, an area of significance, as well as under its 50-day SMA. At the lows it touched the 61.8 per cent retracement of the move off the August swing highs around 4,330 to the Oct low.

The dollar made a big rejection move last week. This might signal the end of the near-term move lower for USD. A persistently higher for longer Fed and the prospect of weaker global growth and recession next year ought to be dollar supportive.

Companies JD offloads ‘non-core’ brands Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion (JD.) is offloading a group of 15 businesses deemed to be ‘non-core’ to competitor Frasers (FRAS) for up to £47.5mn. The assets being sold include Pretty Green, the fashion brand founded by Liam Gallagher that was bought from administrators three years ago, menswear brand Scotts, Watch Shop, Tessuti and Missy Empire, among others. The disposals will allow the company to concentrate on its international expansion, said chief executive Régis Schultz. They follow a strategic review overseen by Schultz, who became chief executive in August this year following the departure of longstanding executive chairman Peter Cowgill in May after a review of the company’s corporate governance controls. JD Sports’ shares have fallen by 47 per cent since the start of the year. MF Shareholder group mulls supporting Home Reit legal case A non-profit group representing private investors may throw its weight behind a legal case against homeless accommodation landlord Home Reit (HOME). ShareSoc launched a survey on Twitter on Friday, saying that it was considering supporting the case but wanted to “assess demand before deploying our resources”. Home Reit has lost over half of its value since a damning report by short seller Viceroy Capital was published last month, starting a wave of criticism against the company’s ethical and financial practices. Home Reit has rejected Viceroy’s claims and said they are “without foundation”. ML ​​Braemar buys in the US Shipbroker Braemar (BMS) is buying a US-based broker of tanker vessels known as Southport Maritime for an initial $7.25mn. Southport Maritime specialises in brokering fuel tankers in the North American, Caribbean and Latin American markets. It employs 18 staff and made a pre-tax profit of $1.1mn (£900,800) last year. It has gross assets of around $6.4mn, Braemar said. The deal includes an earn-out element in Braemar shares for Southport Maritime’s current owners and certain key employees, providing that they remain with the business for three more years. Its offices in Florida will complement Braemar’s existing North and South American presence in Houston and Sao Paulo, the company said. MF James Fisher offloads businesses Marine services company James Fisher (FSJ) has sold three of its businesses in an attempt to streamline its portfolio and reduce debt. The sale of Mimic and the UK operations of Strainstall will bring in up to £18mn of cash, while the disposal of Prolec has also been completed. These businesses were all part of the company’s marine support division, and relatively small in operational terms, contributing £13mn of revenue in 2021. The market responded favourably– the shares were up by 3 per cent in early trading but are still almost 90 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. Peel Hunt analysts said that they “are confident in the quality of the group’s core, market-leading operations and expect to upgrade as soon as trading improves or on further stock weakness”. CA Growth accelerates at LADbible Shares in LBG Media (LBG) jumped by 14 per cent this morning, after the group forecast a 15 per cent revenue rise for 2022. The digital youth publisher – best known for LADbible – said growth had accelerated in the second half of the year, with revenue for July to December expected to be 20 per cent higher than in the same period last year. Full-year revenue is expected to come in at £63mn, compared with £54.5mn in 2021. However, adjusted Ebitda is only expected to reach £16mn, down from £16.8mn last year. Given the momentum seen in the second half of 2022, management said it was “confident about the outlook for continued growth in 2023”. The group also completed a “cost reduction exercise” in November, which involved sacking staff. JS

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at Finalto