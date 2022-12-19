Who wants to be a billionaire?

Research pours cold water on the idea that everyone has ‘unlimited wants’ What does this mean for investment decisions?

Any economics course begins with a fundamental economic problem: the idea that people have unlimited wants, but limited resources. Economics exists in this world of scarcity, examining how we allocate these scarce resources between infinite and competing potential uses.

The idea of unlimited wants might sound abstract, but it is fundamental to the way we think about the modern economy. Our insatiable appetite for ‘things’ drives discretionary spending and the mountains of Christmas presents exchanged this month. It also proves a potential barrier to addressing environmental problems: with unlimited wants, is there no stopping pollution and unsustainable resource use?