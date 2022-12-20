Asia Dragon Trust: Eyes on the recovery

The trust is playing catch-up after underperforming its benchmark this year

But Lim believes it is well placed for a recovery

It has active positions in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam, while remaining cautious on China and South Korea

China will see a meaningful recovery in 2023, says Adrian Lim, picking his favourite prediction for the new year. “The level and pace I can’t predict, but I think [the recovery] will be material next year.”

Lim manages Asia Dragon Trust (GB0002945029), which focuses on quality companies in Asia ex-Japan. It has been a less than stellar year for the region, and in the 12 months to 30 November 2022, the trust’s share price trailed its benchmark by 6.5 percentage points. A speedy recovery of the Chinese economy would make for some much-needed good news.