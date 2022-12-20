Today's Markets: BoJ surprises as panto season comes to life

Kuroda surprises

He’s behind you… cue the Bank of Japan’s outgoing governor Haruhiko Kuroda, an unlikely foil, who’s entered stage left at the last moment to - perhaps - steal the Santa rally. Stocks fell on Tuesday, extending a run of weakness as the Bank of Japan roiled markets by tweaking its yield curve control policy. The yen surged against the dollar and Japanese equities fell as the BoJ decided to widen the range by which it allows the government 10yr yield to fluctuate. It will now allow the 10yr move between -0.5 per cent to 0.5 per cent, from a previous range of -0.25 per cent to 0.25 per cent, whilst keeping the overnight interest rate at -0.1 per cent.

The move is a major surprise. The chatter had been about a policy shift perhaps taking place in April when governor Kuroda’s term ends. He was keen to stress that this decision does not amount to a tightening of policy, nor is it the off-ramp towards doing so. Instead, he said it was to combat "deteriorating market functioning could threaten corporate financing". Certainly, the Japanese government bond market has become totally dysfunctional since the BoJ is now the only player.