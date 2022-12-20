/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

UK recession still looms: GDP figures don't show the full picture

Take monthly GDP figures with a pinch of salt
UK recession still looms: GDP figures don't show the full picture
December 20, 2022
  • Calculating GDP figures requires a trade-off between timeliness and accuracy 
  • With the UK on recession watch, it’s worth remembering that monthly figures don’t show the whole picture

In the midst of repeated recession warnings, recently released gross domestic product (GDP) figures were a welcome piece of good news: the UK economy grew 0.5 per cent in October, following a fall of 0.6 per cent in September. Might the economy escape the winter unscathed after all?

Alas, probably not. Firstly, monthly GDP figures are volatile, meaning that the snapshot they provide is often a significant distortion of the true picture. As September’s GDP figures were depressed by the additional bank holiday for the queen’s funeral, some of October’s buoyancy represented an artificial bounceback. Analysis by Capital Economics suggests that about half of October’s GDP rebound was due to the return to a normal number of working days – rather than any impressive economic resilience.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data