UK recession still looms: GDP figures don't show the full picture

Calculating GDP figures requires a trade-off between timeliness and accuracy

With the UK on recession watch, it’s worth remembering that monthly figures don’t show the whole picture

In the midst of repeated recession warnings, recently released gross domestic product (GDP) figures were a welcome piece of good news: the UK economy grew 0.5 per cent in October, following a fall of 0.6 per cent in September. Might the economy escape the winter unscathed after all?

Alas, probably not. Firstly, monthly GDP figures are volatile, meaning that the snapshot they provide is often a significant distortion of the true picture. As September’s GDP figures were depressed by the additional bank holiday for the queen’s funeral, some of October’s buoyancy represented an artificial bounceback. Analysis by Capital Economics suggests that about half of October’s GDP rebound was due to the return to a normal number of working days – rather than any impressive economic resilience.