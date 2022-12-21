Emotionally invested: the shareholders not focused on money

Peter, a shareholder in Brewdog, was sad to miss the company’s AGM last year, but not for the reasons you might expect. For the craft beer company, AGM stands for ‘annual general mayhem’, a yearly event with live bands and pints in which the brewer’s head honchos and its investors talk shop and celebrate all things Brewdog.

“It’s basically a big piss-up and a mini music festival,” says Peter, who has been an investor in the company for a couple of years. He doesn’t see his investment so much as a financial move but more about having a stake in a company he admires. “I’d rather lose my money in something I believe in than have it sitting with Shell (SHEL) or British American Tobacco (BAT),” he says.

Many investors might baulk at Peter’s notion of investment but, as the saga of investors using Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum to spark a dramatic revival of GameStop’s (US:GME) fortunes early last year showed, not every investor is in it just for financial gain. For a growing number, investment in a company is more about being part of an idea, a community or a movement.