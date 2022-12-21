Is a reappraisal of ESG strategies under way?

Since Black Monday in October 1987, global equities have been subject to at least 10 major reversals. These have varied in terms of duration and degree of severity, but not all of them prefigured a general economic slump. Therefore, it would be unwise to make a definitive call on where markets and the global economy are headed, certainly not in the near term at any rate.

The MSCI World Index had lost 14.2 per cent of its value in 2022 through to the end of November, admittedly a better outcome than some high-profile national indices, but it appears as if the global economy has yet to bottom out. So, even if equity valuations retrace in advance of any economic revival, retail investors and fund managers are likely to find the going tough through much of 2023.

The cost of capital is only heading one way, although central banks have become increasingly wary of choking off aggregate demand in the wake of the most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1980s. Nonetheless, the US Federal Reserve projects that the federal funds rate will close out 2023 at 5.1 per cent and will not start coming down until the following year.