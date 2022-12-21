Labour shortages and the shifting balance of power

Due to labour shortages, the bargaining power of workers has increased

Will the UK see a permanent shift to a high-wage, high-inflation economy?

It may come as a surprise to learn that the UK labourforce (those people working or looking for work) has declined by 473,000 since the start of the pandemic. It might subsequently come as less of a surprise to learn that (according to Office for National Statistics data), almost a third of businesses are experiencing a shortage of workers. As the chart shows, the situation is particularly acute for human health and social work activities, where more than half of firms are affected.