Today's Markets: Musk to step aside, FedEx revs down, Nike discounting

Elon Musk will resign as CEO of Twitter (US: TWTR)… once a successor has been found. I don’t think anyone ever thought that he’d lead the company forever, but two months is a short tenure. Musk tweeted that he would step aside as soon as he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job!” but stick around to “run the software and servers teams”. I bet they are delighted. The problem is that Musk has created such chaos at Twitter in the last few weeks, who would want the job?! As Musk said, there is no successor. He needs someone politically aligned who can also get the advertisers back – in short a square peg and round hole situation. The poll was always distraction – he was always planning to step down and it seems has been actively seeking a replacement for a while.

Tesla: Meanwhile no relief for Tesla (US: TSLA) stock. Shares declined a further 8 per cent yesterday to hit a fresh two-year low. Lots of outlets noting that Tesla is now worth less than Exxon again... even a massive Tesla bear like me is wondering when it starts to show some value... not yet I would suggest. Not a pretty chart. There had been hope that Musk stepping down as CEO of Twitter would help but it looks like until Musk is done burning TSLA stock (is he?) there is further for this to go. Evercore cuts PT from $300 to $200, noting the failure to hold the $150 battleground… funny seeing all these analysts chasing the stock lower with their PT cuts.