It was a revolutionary year for technology

In 2022, there has been a lot of doom and gloom. The war in Ukraine, rising inflation and the farcical nature of British politics are part of a picture of societal degradation. This is overly dramatic, but it's the narrative being woven by most of the internet. As Meta (formerly Facebook) (US:META) and Twitter (US:TWTR) will tell you, negativity drives engagement, which leads to profits.

However, as much as the internet wants you to believe the world is doomed, from a technological perspective this has been a year of dramatic progress. This month, Moderna’s (US:MRNA) cancer vaccine passed stage two trials, US scientists achieved net positive energy from a nuclear fusion experiment, and OpenAI released the world’s most advanced artificial intelligence chat bot.

For the past couple of decades, people have been downbeat on humanity’s ability to keep innovating. In 2013, venture capitalist Peter Theil famously quipped that “we wanted flying cars, instead we got 140 characters”. Money flowed into internet platforms that came to dominate the 21st century stock markets, while real-world innovation slowed to a standstill. Theil – as one of the early investors in Facebook – both profited from and despaired at his observation.