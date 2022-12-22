The equity funds with big cash piles

After a period of falling valuations, we ask which funds still run high cash positions

Some funds are yet to put the war chest to work

The appeal of keeping at least some cash on the side becomes pretty clear at times of market stress: when share prices are tumbling, a decent cash pile can either allow an investor to buy in “cheap” or simply remove any need to sell assets on low valuations. But a debate remains about how much cash to keep on the side, and when bargain hunters might best put it to work.

This dilemma isn’t exclusive to retail investors: funds will also keep some cash on the side, and can sometimes have fairly high allocations for a variety of different reasons. That can range from a fund manager having a bearish view on markets and waiting for a sell-off, to those looking to manage any potential liquidity issues. Some funds can temporarily have high cash allocations after selling out of a position or receiving inflows. Whatever the reason, it’s worth asking which funds are currently rich in cash.