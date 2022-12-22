The equity funds with big cash piles

- After a period of falling valuations, we ask which funds still run high cash positions
- Some funds are yet to put the war chest to work
The appeal of keeping at least some cash on the side becomes pretty clear at times of market stress: when share prices are tumbling, a decent cash pile can either allow an investor to buy in “cheap” or simply remove any need to sell assets on low valuations. But a debate remains about how much cash to keep on the side, and when bargain hunters might best put it to work.
This dilemma isn’t exclusive to retail investors: funds will also keep some cash on the side, and can sometimes have fairly high allocations for a variety of different reasons. That can range from a fund manager having a bearish view on markets and waiting for a sell-off, to those looking to manage any potential liquidity issues. Some funds can temporarily have high cash allocations after selling out of a position or receiving inflows. Whatever the reason, it’s worth asking which funds are currently rich in cash.