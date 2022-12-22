Today's Markets: Stocks try to get into the Christmas spirit

Santa Rally? Stocks are higher in early trade in Europe after a solid bounce yesterday for the major bourses and a pop on Wall Street after some good earnings and consumer confidence figures from the US allowed some short covering and a bit of unclenching in the wake of last week’s central bank pressure. Oil rose again to take spot Brent north of $83 on the broadly more positive risk outlook. After a sharp decline yesterday for the pound versus the dollar, sterling trades firmer this morning despite the UK economy contracting by more than expected in the third quarter. The dollar (DXY) is generally a bit lower today but off the lows after rejecting Tuesday’s low. USDJPY holds just under 132, largely holding the gains from the BoJ surprise. Yields were back down a touch with the US 10yr at 3.64 per cent.

Earnings from FedEx (US: FDX) and Nike (US: NKE) boosted sentiment on Wall Street, helping the major US indices rally to the tune of 1.5 per cent or more. There is something of the seasonality here in anticipation of a Santa Rally, and we’d maybe seen the indices get a little short-term oversold. This looks like a short-term countertrend rally rather than the start of a sustained move higher, however seasonality is a factor to watch here. Data was kind of mixed yesterday – home sales fell for a tenth straight month but consumer confidence rose to an eight-month amid signs of inflation receding. Today sees the final GDP reading for the US and the key weekly unemployment claims figures – the labour market now key to how long the Fed keeps raising rates.

The question is whether the bounce off the Tuesday lows is the seasonal Santa rally taking shape. It’s always a bit of a guess at this time of year… you could easily see 4,000 retested on the S&P 500 before the resumption of the downtrend, which is still in charge overall. Bulls would require a breach of 4,100 to consider a more sustained rally was taking shape. Ultimately the inflation/recession/tightening narrative cannot be ignored and I believe firmly there is at least one more major flush - the big one, way bigger than we have seen in 2022 - to wipe out the bulls; there is just too much bullishness still. The market has not yet priced the depth of the earnings recession, PEs are still too high and 3,200 will be in play in 2023; 2,600 could be seen again before this is over.