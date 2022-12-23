/
Today's Markets: Santa rally falls flat

The latest from world markets and in companies news
December 23, 2022

Hopes of a ‘Santa rally’ that would help to cushion the blow of an awful year for equity markets petered out, with markets largely flat on Friday morning following a disappointing close for US stocks on Thursday.

The S&P 500 closed down 1.45 per cent, with the tech-focused Nasdaq composite index falling by 2.18 per cent as “US stocks came under pressure from renewed interest rate fears”, Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Matt Britzman said.

The fall takes the S&P’s decline since the start of the year down to 18.5 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite has plunged by almost a third.

Markets in Asia followed the lead set in the US, with most major indexes in the red on Friday morning. The Nikkei 225 posted the biggest fall, as shares in Japan’s index continued their downward momentum following the Bank of Japan’s unexpected step of raising interest rates earlier this week. The Nikkei was down by around 1 per cent on Friday morning, taking its year-to-date slide to around 8 per cent.

The FTSE 100’s weighting towards more favoured energy and banking stocks means it has performed much better than global peers. Although largely flat on Friday morning following a bounce earlier in the week, it looks set to end the year as the only major market index in positive territory, up by almost 5 per cent. The broader FTSE 350 index is also trading higher, but by a much more modest 1 per cent.

Things could get worse for global equity markets before they get better, given heightened geopolitical risks and a fracturing of global trade, according to Saxo Bank’s head of equity strategy, Peter Garnry.

“All roads are leading to higher inflation and thus higher interest rates,” Garnry said.

