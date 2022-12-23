Today's Markets: Santa rally falls flat

Companies

Superdry shares jump on funding news

Superdry (SDRY)’s shares closed up by 17 per cent on Thursday as the embattled retailer secured an £80mn debt facility with specialist asset lender Bantry Bay.

The funding, which includes a three-year, £30mn term loan with an option to extend for a year, is something of a mixed bag. Given that Superdry’s existing facility was due to expire next month, it provides more certainty over the retailer’s future. However, it does so at a greater cost – any drawn down element will have to be repaid at a margin of 7.5 per cent above the inter-bank rate. Previously, this margin was 3.8 per cent, according to house broker Peel Hunt.

From a trading perspective, the company said its first-half performance to the end of October had been “positive”, with group revenue up 3.6 per cent, although its margin eroded by 200 basis points due to pressures faced in its wholesale business. Founder Julian Dunkerton said that its second half had started well, though, with strong jacket sales over the Black Friday period and through the recent spell of cold weather.

Superdry shares currently trade at 7-times Factset’s consensus earnings forecast of 16p a share. MF

Crystal Amber calls for removal of Hurricane management

Activist investment fund Crystal Amber (CRS) has called for the removal of management at one of its investment companies, oil and gas exploration firm Hurricane Energy (HUR).

The fund, which has been an investor in Hurricane since 2013 and holds a stake of around 22.6 per cent in the company, is requisitioning a general meeting at which it is proposing to remove chairman Philip Wolfe, chief executive Antony Maris, chief financial officer Richard Chaffe and three other directors. In their place, it wants to install Albion Energy’s founder and chief executive, Tony Buckingham, and its managing director Franco Castelli.

Last month, Hurricane received an offer of 7.7p for the company, which it rejected. Instead, it put itself up for sale and said it would embark on a “significant capital return” to shareholders of $70mn (£58mn), or around 3.1p a share, by the first quarter of next year. This would be followed by further payouts in 2024 and 2025.

However, Crystal Amber said that in the absence of a firm offer that reflects Hurricane’s value, “it would be better served under new management that has a track record of delivering for shareholders”.

It said Albion Energy’s management believes that under the right leadership, the company could attract new investment to fund new growth opportunities.

Hurricane Energy said the sale process was progressing, attracting interest from “multiple credible counterparties” who have been given a deadline of 7 January to submit bids. Given this, Wolfe described Crystal Amber’s decision to issue a requisition notice as “simply mystifying”.

Crystal Amber, which was itself was the target of an activist campaign late last year, has a turbulent history with Hurricane Energy. In May last year, it requisitioned a board meeting seeking the removal of five directors, all of whom quit before the meeting was held. MF

Car production figures improve

UK car production rose by 5.7 per cent in November, the second consecutive monthly increase and the sixth month out of the past seven in which the number of vehicles made rose.

However, the 80,091 cars made are still almost 26 per cent lower than 2019 levels, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. The long-running chip shortage, supply chain disruption caused by the war in Ukraine and the most recent wave of lockdowns in China were all cited as reasons for the longer term decline.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said supply chain challenges, overseas lockdowns and vehicle product changes continued to “throttle output for much of 2022 but there is renewed hope these issues will begin to ease in 2023”.

“This could bring a much-needed boost to the economy, however, to attract the investment needed for long term growth, we still need stability and more competitive conditions – not least to alleviate crippling long term energy costs.” MF