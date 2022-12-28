Today's Markets: Strikes fail to dent trader confidence

Companies

Shoppers return to high streets for Boxing Day sales

More people got out to shop in the Boxing Day sales this year, with footfall nearly 39 per cent higher than last year, according to retail consultancy Springboard. However, the prior year figures were affected by the Omicron wave of the coronavirus, when some retailers also decided against opening on a Sunday. Compared with Boxing Day in 2019, footfall was 18 per cent lower.

This year saw a recovery in the number of shoppers on the high street, particularly in central London. The uplift in footfall on the high street was 44 per cent ahead of last year, compared with around 40 per cent in shopping centres and 26 per cent in retail parks. Footfall in central London was up 66 per cent on the same day last year and only around 8 per cent lower than in 2019.

“These positive results come in line with the first Christmas post-pandemic without any formal social restrictions and in spite of the cost of living crisis and the rail strikes, which inevitably affect retailers negatively,” said Springboard’s insights director Diane Wehrle. MF

RM brings in cash from IP address sales

Educational services company RM (RM) said it had offloaded a portion of its Internet Protocol v4 (IPv4) addresses for $10.2mn (£8.5mn) to Hilco Streambank.

The addresses were listed as intangible assets and had been acquired at nil value so the sale will not affect the company’s net assets, other than the addition of cash from the sale, the company said. The money will be used to strengthen the company’s balance sheet.

It added that it retains the rights over around 294,000 other IPv4 addresses. CEO Neil Martin said the sale allowed the company to capitalise on a valuable asset base “whilst maintaining sufficient capacity to continue the growth of our connectivity business”.

RM shares jumped by 8 per cent in early trading but have fallen by 72 per cent since the start of the year after a “challenging” IT project caused losses to soar in its technology arm and net debt to increase to £41.5mn at the end of the first half. It has been selling non-core assets in a bid to reduce this, including the disposal of two business units within the technology arm for up to £16mn last month. MF