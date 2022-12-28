Today's Markets: Strikes fail to dent trader confidence

- Another round of strike action begins
- But equity traders in London shrug it off
- Russia reacts to oil price cap
The UK continues to grind through a period of industrial unrest as the latest series of strikes kicks in. Just as many workers put down their mince pies and prepare for a couple of days work before the New Year holiday weekend, and as rail staff return from their own walk out, Border Force staff are beginning a strike which will affect those arriving or departing from eight airports across the UK. Meanwhile driving examiners in the Midlands are also beginning a week of strike action with National Highways workers preparing to walk out on Friday before more action on the rail network kicks in next week.
Despite this, the FTSE100 is the outlier among European indices this morning, posting a gain of 0.9 per cent while the DAX and CAC are down marginally. The FTSE100 has enjoyed a solid few days as the ‘Santa rally’ has seen it add 2.9 per cent over the last five trading sessions. Leading the gainers are companies exposed to China with the likes of Antofagasta (ANTO) and Prudential (PRU) among the biggest gainers on hopes that China’s relaxation of covid restrictions will boost domestic demand there.
Russia reacts
Meanwhile, oil prices are off marginally as traders react to the latest move by Russian president Vladimir Putin to try to hit back against the G7’s cap on prices for Russian oil. A decree published yesterday suggests Russia will not sell oil to countries complying with the price cap of $60 a barrel, which is more than 25 per cent below the current market price as the G7 try to choke off financial support for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. However the decree allowed for some wriggle room with sales allowed to some countries in certain circumstances. Indeed, currently Russian oil is generally selling below the $60 price cap anyway and trade is believed to be continuing with customers such as India.