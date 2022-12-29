Next week’s economics: 2-6 January

First to the UK, where the S&P Global CIPS manufacturing and services PMIs will be released on 3 January and 5 January, respectively. After November’s downturn a further contraction for the services sector looks likely - and expect a tough start to the year for the manufacturing sector, too.

Last month’s data revealed a deepening manufacturing contraction, and Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that the trend in new UK export business was especially weak, as “Brexit issues and supply chain stresses exacerbated the effects of a weakening global economic backdrop”. The S&P Global eurozone manufacturing PMI will be released on 2 January, followed by the US manufacturing PMI the next day.

On 4 January, minutes from the Fed’s December rate setting meeting will be published. December’s slower pace of hikes hinted that we may be reaching the ‘beginning of the end’ of the hiking cycle, but the Fed’s own projections suggest that rates could still climb as high as 5.1 per cent. Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, argues that “it’s hard to know whether Fed officials really believe their own projections, or whether they are making a point” to try to challenge market expectations of a policy pivot. December’s minutes will prompt a flurry of speculation either way.