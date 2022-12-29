The chaos of 2022 could breed economic stability in 2023

Economic theory suggests that stability can breed instability – will this logic work in reverse in 2023?

There is a chance that the global economy will prove more resilient than expected this year

The past year has delivered an unremittingly challenging economic backdrop: pandemic supply chain disruptions dragged on, energy prices soared, and the global economy endured the fastest and broadest episode of monetary policy tightening in history.

Closer to home, the UK got through four chancellors, sterling hit a record low against the dollar, and the gilt market endured a chaotic sell-off in October.