What should we wish for in 2023?

After the difficult years of the pandemic, 2022 should have been a time when markets and economies swung back to normal. Instead, the world developed a chronic inflation condition and Vladimir Putin started a war.

From these two issues sprang other problems that blighted the year, namely a cost of living crisis, lame to non-existent economic growth, and recurring volatility in markets, issues that continue to cast shadows and cause disruption. It’s been a year of shocks.

Top of any 2023 wishlist must be a defeat of Putin. His war, which commenced in February, has cost an untold number of lives, created millions of refugees, provided a reminder of the unnerving presence of despots and tyrants striding around the world stage, and has caused significant economic devastation, particularly in Ukraine but well beyond its shores too. If the pandemic gave us our first taste of a world with disrupted supply chains – and the dangers of over-reliance on single suppliers for key resources – the war gave us another, adding significantly to inflationary pressures this year.