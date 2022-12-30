Retail faces a rough year

The late Christmas and Boxing Day trading period offered a reprieve for retailers but it’s one that’s only likely to be short-lived given the difficult trading outlook for 2023 as consumers rein in spending.

High street footfall for November was up by 5.6 per cent on last year and continued to gain week-on-week until train strikes interrupted the recovery. In week 50, a key trading week that began on 12 December, high street footfall fell by 10.2 per cent on the prior week before recovering by the same percentage in the last trading week prior to Christmas, according to Diane Wehrle, insights director at retail analytics firm Springboard. Footfall on the high street is likely to be lower for December as a whole, though, despite Boxing Day being 44 per cent up on 2021 levels.

“I think there’s pent-up demand compared to last year – dampened to an extent by the rail strikes,” said Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor (BEG).