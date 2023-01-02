Markets are restless for good economic news

It might prove hard to spot a bear market rally from a real turning point this year

And Gen Z and millennial investors could find higher volatility even more of a challenge

Looking ahead, it's hard not to approach 2023 with a growing sense of trepidation. High energy prices continue to weigh on the UK and European economies, and inflation rates remain in double digits. The US economy faces a contraction in the second half of 2023 – and economists speculate that the UK and Germany economies may have already entered recession.

Investors are leaning negative, too. Deutsche Bank collects an annual survey of financial market expectations for the year ahead, and found that almost 80 per cent of respondents expected the S&P 500 to hit its cycle low sometime in 2023. While the average respondent expected the S&P 500 to return -2.2 per cent in 2023, almost a third were extremely bearish, expecting a pullback of at least 10 per cent.