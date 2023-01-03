Today's Markets: Equities start 2023 on front foot despite grim outlook

Equity indices across Europe start 2023 with a spring in their step

UK outlook, both short and long term, remains grim

Home Reit shares suspended

A fresh round of crippling rail strikes, economists predicting the UK to endure the worst recession and weakest recovery of the G7, UK manufacturing figures showing further contraction and high street footfall slumping after Christmas. A toxic mix? Apparently not for equity investors in London today who have bid up the FTSE100 by more than 2 per cent in a strong opening session of 2023. Happy New Year!

It is not just the blue chips that got off to a flyer either with the FTSE250 more than 2 per cent to the good and across the channel the DAX rose by 1.5 per cent and the CAC by 1.4 per cent while US futures are predicting a positive open on Wall Street later on today. The strong start to trading is a welcome relief to investors who suffered a difficult end to the year, especially in the US where the Federal Reserve’s indication in December that the the interest rate pivot is unlikely to arrive early in 2023 saw the S&P500 shed almost 6 per cent over the month.

Strikes resume

As the first working week of 2023 kicked off many are once again forced to work from home as commuting becomes a game of chance with five straight days of rail strikes starting today. Network Rail negotiators have hinted in recent days that a deal may be within touching distance but that won’t come soon enough to stop this week’s action.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times today issues the findings of a survey of 101 top economists which showed that more than 80 per cent believe the severity of the inflationary shock dealt to the UK by soaring energy prices will see its economy underperform G7 rivals in 2023 and take longer to emerge from recession.

Manufacturing shrinks

Figures from the manufacturing sector this morning would seem to corroborate this view. The latest Purchasing Managers’ Index recorded a score of 45.3, anything less than 50 indicates contraction in the sector. This represents a fifth straight month of contraction in UK manufacturing. Consumers also appear to be tightening their belts with footfall across high streets and shopping centres in the week after Christmas falling by 27.7 per cent compared with the week before according to analysts at Springboard - footfall was also 19.7 per cent below 2019 - the last ‘normal’ Christmas. Figures may have been skewed slightly by Christmas day falling on a Sunday but nonetheless it suggests a tough year ahead for retail.