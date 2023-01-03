UK top-tier distributions should hold-up through 2023

A friend of mine recently opted for an income growth fund to kick-start his daughter’s junior stocks and shares Isa. Apparently, she already understood the importance of squirrelling away her pennies from time to time, but this initial foray into the world of investment should eventually reveal the dynamism of stock markets. However, as a relative novice she will be employing a buy-and-hold strategy for the time being.

The timing also works. Most income stocks have reinstated their distribution policies in the wake of Covid-19, although some high-profile stocks, most notably Shell (SHEL), have yet to revert to their pre-pandemic pay rates. Whether that comes to pass may depend on the degree to which net income and cashflows come under pressure as aggregate demand trails away in the economy. Indeed, it would be unwise to assume that markets won’t be subject to further volatility this year as the global economy falters, but at least last year’s sell-off has driven underlying yields.

It’s hard to imagine that many high-quality, cash-generative income stocks haven’t been marked down simply due to inflexible institutional mandates. Stocks that have fallen out-of-favour due to an effective straight-jacket usually rebound on the back of mean reversion alone, yet reliable income stocks with good cover are likely to attract even greater attention through 2023.