What the end of US rate hikes could mean for emerging markets

Rising US rates present a raft of challenges for EMs – will the end of the Fed hiking cycle bring relief? Perhaps – but the US is not the only source of economic contagion

As the old cliche goes, when America sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold. The beginning of the Fed rate hiking cycle was, understandably, met with trepidation, and in October the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) called for developed economies to avoid the “temptation” of ever-higher interest rates given the “devastating consequences” for the poor across the globe.

The impacts of higher US interest rates are wide-ranging and can be pernicious for emerging market (EM) economies. Higher US rates strengthen the dollar (as this year’s rally has shown), meaning other currencies weaken against it. This increases the domestic price of imports, squeezing consumers – and the current account position.