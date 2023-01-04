Home Reit’s investment advisor sells arm responsible for it

Home Reit’s (HOME) investment advisor Alvarium (US:ALTI) has sold the part of its business responsible for managing the homeless accommodation landlord for £24mn following a tumultuous couple of months for the company. Alvarium said this morning that Alvarium Home REIT Advisors Limited (AHRA) had been sold to “a newly formed entity owned by the management of AHRA funded by way of a promissory note”.

Alvarium, which made the sale prior to its listing on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, added that “the sale also includes specific terms allowing [Alvarium] to re-acquire AHRA in the future for a purchase price equal to the promissory note outstanding”.

Fraser Perring from Viceroy Research, which published a damning report on Home Reit in November before HOME’s share price plunged, told Investors’ Chronicle that he plans on shorting Alvarium. He added that the sale is “without a doubt” an attempt by the investment advisor to distance itself from Home Reit prior to the listing.