Japan funds get a welcome boost

Currency effects had a huge influence on UK investor returns in 2022, and that remained the case well into the final month of the year. The rise and fall of the US dollar against other major currencies is one example, but another is the trajectory of the yen.

Japan’s currency displayed real weakness versus its mainstream peers throughout most of 2022, eating away at the sterling value of end returns for UK investors. However, the Bank of Japan announced in late December that it would allow bond yields to rise by twice the amount it would previously have tolerated. This surprise (and very technical) policy shift was interpreted at the time as a signal that Japan was on the path to moving away from its ultra-loose monetary policy, something that helped the yen to make significant gains against international peers.

With long-standing Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda due to retire in a few months, there is plenty of debate about how big a shift this policy tweak really equates to and whether the central bank will actually move to a tighter monetary policy that would potentially boost the yen further. But there’s certainly some hope for those sterling investors who have been dogged by this particular currency effect in the past year or so.

It’s also worth noting that Japanese equity funds have already banked some big gains in recent weeks. If we look at total returns racked up in the month to 2 January, LF Morant Wright Nippon Yield (GB00B42MKS95) made nearly 6 per cent in sterling terms, up from a 1.4 per cent gain in local currency terms. Polar Capital Japan Value (IE00B8843R79) made 5.4 per cent in sterling terms, followed by LF Morant Wright Japan (GB0033010124) on 5 per cent and Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha (GB00B0119B50) on 3.4 per cent.

Turning to other well-known funds, Lindsell Train Japanese Equity (IE00B3MSSB95) returned around 3 per cent in sterling terms, a contrast with a modest loss made in local currency terms. Shares in AVI Japan Opportunity (AJOT) did well, and the global funds run by both the AVI team and Lindsell Train should have received something of a boost from their Japanese exposure too.

This is an extremely short time period, and it’s worth noting that while names such as Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha, LF Morant Wright Nippon Yield and Polar Capital Japan Value have performed strongly in sterling terms over the past year, many of their peers are well down over the same period. As mentioned, uncertainty still looms over the extent to which Japanese monetary policy might change, and how this differs from what’s going on in other economies. Readers will be aware of the debate already going on about whether the pace of interest rate rises in the US and UK could slow sooner than some fear, and the possible implications this could have for currencies, bonds and plenty of other assets.

Having said that, this very recent bout of strong returns reminds us that Japanese shares stand to benefit richly if we see any further reversal of 2022’s main currency trends. And it’s a small flicker of hope for those who have stuck with a beaten-up market that has looked ‘cheap’ by many metrics but fairly unexciting by plenty of others. As we’ve seen with UK shares, unpopular markets can show some life yet.