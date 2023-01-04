Trading update: Harland & Wolff hit by deferrals

Supply chain and OEM order difficulties

Termination of wind turbine contract

The decision by Harland & Wolff (HARL) to release a trading update on 30 December will be seen by some cynics as an attempt to bury the news. We couldn’t possibly comment, but the shares headed south despite the timing of the announcement.

The iconic maritime engineer has enjoyed a good run in the media since it was acquired out of bankruptcy in 2019, culminating in a strong run-up in its share price since the third week of November when it announced that it was part of a consortium that had been selected as the preferred bidder to build three Royal Navy support ships. It has been nearly 20 years since Harland & Wolff last launched a ship, although the £1.6bn Ministry of Defence (MoD) contract is still subject to final Treasury and ministerial approval.