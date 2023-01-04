Viral 'tripledemic' presents conundrum for investors

Reckitt and Haleon get sales boost

This past Christmas was supposed to be a time of shameless celebration. For the first time in two years, there were no Covid-19 restrictions asking revellers to stay apart. But it seems there were plenty of other viruses in circulation that put a damper on the festivities. In the week to 25 December, the number of people hospitalised with flu in England was up almost 80 per cent to 3,746 per day. This amounts to a seven-fold rise since the end of November.

Scientists began warning of a potential “twindemic”, or simultaneous surge in Covid-19 and flu cases, in the autumn. In the final days of 2022, NHS national medical director, Professor Stephen Powis, confirmed that these fears had been realised. Almost 10,000 hospital beds were then occupied by patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus – a nearly two-fold rise in a single month.

Medical experts have attributed the rise in infections to a fully-fledged return to indoor mixing during the winter months. There has also been some debate around whether Covid-19 lockdown measures created a kind of “immunity debt” at the population level. It’s theorised that fewer non-Covid infections (ie, colds and flu) led to reduced immunity – leading to a greater number of more severe infections once these bugs were circulating again. However, physicians have also pointed out that vaccination is the best way to build herd immunity, not unchecked infections.

Across the Atlantic, North America is reportedly in the throes of a “tripledemic”, with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) also in the mix. Although most people who contract RSV recover in a week or so, it can be particularly serious in babies and older adults with underlying conditions. Infections were soaring in the US by mid-November, although data shows they began falling in December, meaning the worst may be over in some states.

Consumer concerns

Regardless, the tripledemic was driving record US demand for children’s cold and flu medicines well into the festive season. Both Walgreens (US:WBA) and CVS (US:CVS), the country’s largest pharmacy chains, were limiting sales of paediatric fever reducers in several states in the week before Christmas. Walgreens said “various supplier challenges” were part of the problem, but manufacturer Johnson & Johnson (US:JNJ), exclusively blamed high demand.

For now, the situation in the UK doesn’t appear to be as dire. But a flurry of articles published the first week of January reported that people have been struggling to find Lemsip and other cold remedies in various parts of the country. Unusually high demand has also been blamed for the drug shortages seen recently in Germany.

Investors in consumer pharmaceuticals might be wondering if now is a logical time to up their holdings in the companies that make cold and flu medicines. Whether sales of over-the-counter drugs continue to boom depends largely upon the trajectories of the various viral outbreaks. Analysts at Barclays note that Australia had a strong cold and flu season during the southern hemisphere winter and that demand for cold and flu products also remained strong during the northern hemisphere’s summer.

As the US and Europe’s cold and flu season gets under way “demand looks to be running ahead of both last year’s levels and also 2019 pre-pandemic levels”, according to a November note from Barclays. The analysts had previously expected to see an element of downward normalisation of cold and flu demand this winter. “However, if anything, early signs suggest further growth,” they wrote.

Companies which stand to benefit include Reckitt (RKT), the maker of Strepsils and Lemsip, and France’s Sanofi (FR:SAN). The latter’s cough and cold franchise grew nearly 31 per cent in the third quarter of 2022 and it’s also a global leader in flu vaccines. On a third-quarter results call, management said that the firm’s flu franchise was on track for another record sales year and that growth would be driven by the switch from standard to “differentiated”, or improved, jabs.

Haleon (HLN), formerly the consumer health division of GSK (GSK), reported that sales of its respiratory medicines were up 30 per cent on 2021 levels in the third quarter – before cold and flu season was in full swing. The company upgraded its full-year revenue guidance in November to reflect this. Tobias Hestler, the company’s CFO, noted that cold and flu demand was also unusually high, and ahead of pre-pandemic levels, last summer. However, he wasn’t necessarily bullish on future sales prospects.

“As you think about Q4, it's worth keeping in mind that we saw 45 per cent growth in respiratory [sales] in Q4 last year when cold and flu came back after its absence through the pandemic,” Hestler told analysts on an earnings call. “So we wouldn't expect these high growth rates to be sustained. As always, it's difficult to predict cold and flu trends based on the recent out-of-season months.”

A prolonged season of illness won’t necessarily translate into bumper profits for makers of over-the-counter medicines.

According to analysts at Jefferies, major retailers such as Wal-Mart have recently requested Lysol inventory reductions from Reckitt. The broker therefore lowered its expectations for year-on-year hygiene sales growth to 0.8 per cent from 2.3 per cent for Q4. Reckitt was one of the rare beneficiaries of the pandemic, with its disinfection products accounting for 25 per cent of its 2021 sales. Jefferies expects these sales to have normalised in 2022.

Meanwhile, competition is heating up in the field of consumer healthcare: Haleon listed last year and Johnson & Johnson is due to hive off its consumer business some time this year. Commodity price inflation is also likely to have an impact on the “heavily petrochemicals- exposed” company, Jefferies analysts wrote in a mid-December note. Equity investors watching global healthcare trends may want to take a look at companies that make vaccines for the illnesses plaguing the northern hemisphere.

Need for vaccines

Several pharmaceutical giants currently have RSV vaccines in the works, with Pfizer (US:PFE) and GSK’s being closest to market. Both jabs will initially receive approval for use in adults – leaving a profitable gap for whichever company can produce a solution for children. AstraZeneca (AZN) and Sanofi’s Beyfortus, a long-acting antibody, has already been approved by the EU and the UK’s medicines regulator, with FDA submission expected soon. According to its manufacturers, the product has the potential to prevent around 80 per cent of infant RSV hospitalisations. Sanofi thinks the infant RSV market opportunity could be more than £2bn annually by 2030.

But as with over-the-counter remedies, there are some reasons to be cautious about the true prospects for flu, Covid and RSV vaccines alike. Chief among them is the simple unwillingness to get vaccinated. As of late November, only 29 per cent of Europeans considered to be in a “high risk” category had taken up Covid boosters. In total, 46 per cent of all people in Europe and 42 per cent of North Americans had received their supplementary doses at that time.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that uptake of the flu vaccine is similar to, or higher than, last year’s figures in most states. Some 47 per cent of Americans had received a jab by mid-November. Some commentators have blamed “pandemic fatigue” or “booster fatigue” for the lacklustre Covid booster uptake in many wealthy counties. Americans’ greater willingness to be immunised against flu could bode well for the upcoming RSV vaccines.

Investing in the age of the tripledemic is far from straightforward. Massive sales of over-the-counter cold medicines won’t necessarily translate into major profits for companies such as Reckitt, especially if viral transmission peaks or plateaus early this year. At this stage, it’s difficult to say when the tripledemic will run its course – and whether people will be proactive about getting vaccinated once it fades from memory.

Economists don’t seem to think this winter’s viral bonanza will have much macroeconomic impact (beyond some issues with staff absences). However, Capital Economics’ chief North America economist, Paul Ashworth, said the situation must be monitored.

“The tripledemic could reignite problems with labour supply, as more older people leave the labour force, which would put more upward pressure on wages,” he said last month. “We currently don’t expect the latter to happen but, given the uncertainty surrounding how these outbreaks will develop, it is something we will be closely monitoring over the next few months.”

For now, investors in both consumer healthcare and pharmaceuticals will have to apply a similar watchful waiting approach to tripledemic-exposed companies. While there might have been obvious winners during the pandemic (vaccine manufacturers, ecommerce giants, etc), it’s more difficult to predict which firms can prosper in an era of non-stop illness.