it could pay to play the percentages in 2023

Forecasts! Lots of lovely forecasts! Get your 2023 forecasts here! Forecasts for the performance of everything you could possibly imagine in the coming 12 months – bonds and equities, sterling or the dollar, Wall Street or the City, Nasdaq or the Footsie, macro or micro, recession or recovery, Putin or Biden, war or peace, tears of rage or tears of joy. You name it, we’ve got it.

Yep, it’s that time of the year again when forecasts are upon us. They crowd the average City hack’s inbox much like heavy-laden shoppers once crowded Oxford Street in early January, and what they offer has something in common with a lot of the stuff that’s bought in the Winter Sales – not a lot of use, if truth be told.

No matter. Here’s Bearbull with a particular line in forecasts for 2023 – these you will really want. Let’s say they derive from the René Descartes school of forecasting. Recall that the 17th century genius who figured that he must exist because he could mull over his existence and, more usefully, gave us Cartesian coordinates, without which the modern world would not be up and running, also suggested that “when it is not in our power to determine what is true, we ought to act in accordance with what is most probable”.