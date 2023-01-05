Why investors need to keep a close eye on earnings

The end of 'free' money brought with it plenty of casualties: most ruinously in the world of cryptocurrencies, where a market that had quadrupled in size in 2021 came crashing back down last year. Less cataclysmic but more damaging to mainstream portfolios was the sell-off in tech and growth stocks.

On one level, everything has changed: with interest rates moving decisively away from the zero bound, investors are having to confront factors not considered since before the financial crisis. Yet viewed from a different angle, last year for equity markets was less about regime change than it was to do with removing some of the pandemic-era froth.

As analysts at Societe Generale note, a mere seven companies – Meta, Tesla, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Apple – accounted for a third of the MSCI World’s 19.5 per cent decline last year. For the S&P 500, having contributed around eight percentage points of performance by themselves in 2021, these same stocks then reduced index price returns by eight percentage points last year. That looks more like mean reversion than the emergence of a new reality.