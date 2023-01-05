Next week’s economics: 9 -13 January

Last month’s US inflation data was better than expected, and markets were initially buoyed. But any exuberance was short-lived: the December Federal Reserve meeting projected further steep rate hikes, and chair Jerome Powell warned that “it will take substantially more evidence to give confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path”.

But 12 January’s inflation figures should be another step in the right direction. Forecasts from Consensus Economics suggest that consumer price index (CPI) inflation will continue its downward path, heading towards 6 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics, argues that (for Treasuries, at least) the reaction to December’s positive inflation data outweighed the hawkish tone of the Fed meeting. Despite Powell’s tough rhetoric, three-year Treasury yields dropped and prices rose as markets clung to hopes of a policy pivot.