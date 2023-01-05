Today's Markets: Further gains for UK equities

- London stocks pick up after positive Asian session
- US sentiment holds despite further warnings on inflation there
- Next outperformance buoys UK retail sector
Shares in London opened up positively again to extend their positive start to the year with the FTSE100 rising 0.4 per cent and the FTSE250 up 0.3 per cent, a shift not mirrored in Europe where the main benchmarks are off in early trading. US stocks recovered some poise yesterday with the S&P500 up by 0.75 per cent and the Nasdaq gaining 0.69 per cent.
Asian stocks tick-up on mixed messages from The Fed
Overnight Asian stocks continued their decent run at the start of 2023, as hope gathers that the relaxation of restrictions under China’s zero-Covid will eventually feed through to improved regional economic performance. The jury is most certainly out on that score, particularly given that the problems dogging the company’s all-important property sector - credit, confidence, and liquidity – have yet to be adequately resolved.
Overnight markets also had to digest mixed signals on monetary policy from the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. The dilemma for The Fed is that although inflation appears to have peaked, further rate rises will be needed to get it fully under control. Bank strategists have indicated that the pace of rate rises is likely to slow, but they could extend well into the year – and perhaps beyond. The fear is that the increased cost of capital will choke off growth in the economy. And there is evidence to suggest this is already happening.
Amazon extends its redundancy programme
Amazon (AMZN), for example, has announced that it will be extending its redundancy programmes this year through further job cuts. The total number of workers to be laid off now stands at 18,000 as the online retailer adjusts to the general fall-away in demand.
Near-term concerns over Amazon’s business volumes are mirrored across the tech sector in general. Investors may be hoping for a sustained reversal in fortune for the FAANG stocks after a dismal 2022, particularly given that another avenue of growth – China – was effectively withdrawn from the equation. The reality is, however, that if you dominate any given market, you will invariably be vulnerable to cyclical shifts – pre-eminence is synonymous with high beta.
Disrupters are also vulnerable to disruption
But that doesn’t mean that you can’t be knocked off your perch. The fact that market disrupters are also vulnerable to disruption came to mind as news emerged that Microsoft (MSFT) is moving ahead in partnership with OpenAI - an artificial intelligence research laboratory - on its ChatGPT software, which interacts in a conversational way with users.
For more on ChatGPT read: Artificial Intelligence: bubble or next big thing?
It differs slightly from Amazon's Alexa in that it “admits its mistakes, challenges incorrect premises, and rejects inappropriate requests”. (It’s almost like being married). The development of this software would have been of great interest to the mathematician and computer scientist, Alan Turing, who devised a test to determine if a computer can be said to possess artificial intelligence through its ability to mimic human responses under specific conditions.
It would pay for tech investors to keep an eye on developments given the potential prize on offer. It’s thought that this kind of flexibility and interactivity could eventually present a user-friendly rival to Google’s search tools. Executives at its parent company Alphabet Inc (GOOG) will be understandably nervous given the implications for advertising revenues and the primacy of its service.