economics

Holidaymakers will still be grounded even though travel rules have vanished

Desire for 'revenge spending' comes up against harsh economic realities
January 6, 2023
  • China’s reopening, pent-up demand and stocks of savings could see demand for holidays rise in 2023
  • But with holiday demand sensitive to falling incomes, a darkening economic outlook could stop travel

With strikes, bad weather, and ‘Blue Monday’ fast approaching, you could be forgiven for daydreaming about a holiday. For the UK, tourism is serious business. According to the ONS, it contributed £127bn annually to the economy before the pandemic struck, and directly created 1.7mn jobs. With a downbeat outlook for hospitality, and Bank of England projections warning of a “steadily rising unemployment rate” the economic benefits of a tourism boost shouldn’t be underestimated.

Could the time be ripe for a holiday renaissance? A November 2022 report from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) found that tourism had recovered to 65 per cent of pre-pandemic levels as travel restrictions continued to lift. China’s eventual reopening could prove a further boon. Chinese tourists were the biggest outbound tourist market in 2019, spending $257.9bn (£217.48bn) on outbound travel – more than twice as much as their US counterparts. 

