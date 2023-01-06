Topps accuses minority shareholder of seeking control

Topps Tiles (TPT) has accused its biggest shareholder of attempting to exert control over the business through its minority stake, while at the same time setting up a potential competitor.

Topps said that Austrian private equity firm MS Galleon (MSG), which owns a 29.9 per cent stake in the retailer, made it clear it believes "the size of its shareholding entitles it to expect the company’s management and the board to be fully compliant with its requests”.

These requests have included a requirement to source 29.9 per cent of its products from Cersanit – a Polish ceramics manufacturer owned by MSG – changes to its board and to support MS Galleon’s UK growth ambitions, the company said in a statement. It also said MSG is planning to launch Nexterio – a tile retail brand it owns in Poland – in the UK.