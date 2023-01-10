Energy price cap to be wound down

Non-domestic customers will instead receive discounts on gas and energy bills

Current prices are below the support threshold level

The level of support the government is providing to businesses to cope with higher energy bills has been drastically cut, with a previous subsidy regime that capped the amount paid by businesses replaced by one offering a more measured level of discounts. Lower power and gas prices due to the milder winter should ease the initial impact of the more generous scheme ending.

From April, non-domestic customers will receive a discount of up to £6.97 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on gas bills and up to £19.61 per MWh on electricity bills. The discount scheme will run for 12 months until the end of March 2024. Intensive energy users, such as ceramic and glass-making firms, will receive bigger discounts of up to £40 per MWh for gas and £89.10 for electricity, although in both cases support will only be available once prices rise above a threshold – of £107 per MWh for gas and £302 per MWh for electricity.