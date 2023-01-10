Energy price cap to be wound down

- Non-domestic customers will instead receive discounts on gas and energy bills
- Current prices are below the support threshold level
The level of support the government is providing to businesses to cope with higher energy bills has been drastically cut, with a previous subsidy regime that capped the amount paid by businesses replaced by one offering a more measured level of discounts. Lower power and gas prices due to the milder winter should ease the initial impact of the more generous scheme ending.
From April, non-domestic customers will receive a discount of up to £6.97 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on gas bills and up to £19.61 per MWh on electricity bills. The discount scheme will run for 12 months until the end of March 2024. Intensive energy users, such as ceramic and glass-making firms, will receive bigger discounts of up to £40 per MWh for gas and £89.10 for electricity, although in both cases support will only be available once prices rise above a threshold – of £107 per MWh for gas and £302 per MWh for electricity.