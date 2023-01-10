There's more pain to come, says Terry Smith

Investors should expect periods of underperformance because no strategy will outperform in every type of market condition, Terry Smith has said in response to his fund’s weak results in 2022.

The Fundsmith Equity fund returned negative 13.8 per cent in 2022, against the 7.8 per cent lost by the MSCI World Index (£) over the same period. The fund’s performance remains well above the market’s over the long term, with cumulative returns of 478.2 per cent since its inception in 2010, against 256.8 per cent for the global equity market.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Smith wrote that “whilst a period of underperformance against the index is never welcome it is nonetheless inevitable”. He also blamed the end of a “long period of easy money” for the financial markets’ losses in 2022, criticising central banks for previously focusing on pushing consumer price inflation while ignoring the “asset price inflation caused by their actions”. After being too lax for a long time, overly tight central bank policy is now likely to tip the major economies into recession, he said.