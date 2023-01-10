/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

There's more pain to come, says Terry Smith

Tech stocks were responsible for much of Fundsmith Equity's poor performance in 2022, but the stocks svengali said his exposure to the FAANGs was poorly understood
There's more pain to come, says Terry Smith
January 10, 2023

Investors should expect periods of underperformance because no strategy will outperform in every type of market condition, Terry Smith has said in response to his fund’s weak results in 2022.

The Fundsmith Equity fund returned negative 13.8 per cent in 2022, against the 7.8 per cent lost by the MSCI World Index (£) over the same period. The fund’s performance remains well above the market’s over the long term, with cumulative returns of 478.2 per cent since its inception in 2010, against 256.8 per cent for the global equity market.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Smith wrote that “whilst a period of underperformance against the index is never welcome it is nonetheless inevitable”. He also blamed the end of a “long period of easy money” for the financial markets’ losses in 2022, criticising central banks for previously focusing on pushing consumer price inflation while ignoring the “asset price inflation caused by their actions”. After being too lax for a long time, overly tight central bank policy is now likely to tip the major economies into recession, he said.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data