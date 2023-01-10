Today's Markets: Downbeat shares ahead of Powell's speech

Companies

Coinbase (US: COIN) popped 15 per cent as Jefferies said it could benefit from FTX demise. They write that it remains the “de facto on-ramp into crypto” thanks to its “premium brand, position as an onshore/regulated entity, scale, and healthy balance sheet should enable it to weather the industrywide fallout from FTX’s collapse”. Bitcoin continued to make steady incremental gains to rise above $17k again.

Games Workshop (GAW) shares fell 5 per cent with the half-year report containing no further details on the Amazon tie-up. “We have nothing more to say at this stage. We will keep you informed. We remain confident we will bring the worlds of Warhammer to the screen like you have never seen before.” Investors were keen to hear a bit more and the tone is one of ‘please stop asking’.

Microsoft pondering $10bn ChatGPT investment

The latest artificial intelligence wheeze is ChatGPT, which produces highly accurate written content based on the user’s prompt, such as “please write short news story on Microsoft (US:MSFT) being interested in buying a one-third stake in ChatGPT owner OpenAI”.

Semafor reported on Monday US time that Microsoft was discussing a $10bn (£8bn) investment in OpenAI, which it previously backed to the tune of $1bn in 2019. The company has attracted serious attention in the past year with its open-access tools, which allow users to generate original images and text.

Robert Walters warns on profits

Shares in Robert Walters (RWA) tumbled by 8 per cent this morning, after the recruiter said that full-year profits would fall below market expectations. PageGroup (PAGE) - which is due to publish a trading update tomorrow - also took a hit, with shares falling by 6 per cent.

Momentum at Robert Walters slowed in the three months to 31 December, with gross profit rising by 8 per cent, compared with 18 per cent the previous quarter. Growth was particularly sluggish in Asia Pacific - Robert Walters’ biggest market - with gross profit increasing by just 3 per cent.

The group said the macroeconomic backdrop became “increasingly uncertain as the quarter progressed resulting in a softening of recruitment activity levels across many of the group's markets”. Analysts at Jefferies predicted that consensus EPS estimates would fall by 10-15 per cent in response to the update. JS

Home Reit tenant withholds rent

A homeless accommodation provider and tenant of landlord Home Reit (HOME) is withholding £860,000 in rent due to a dispute with the landlord over refurbishment. Home Reit has previously claimed none of its tenants are in arrears.Noble Tree Foundation, which accounts for 4.5 per cent of Home’s rent, told The Times it is refusing to pay rent for September through to December. It added that it has been left with a £1.2mn shortfall after not receiving money which it says is promised in the lease contract with Home Reit. It said it had received £800,000 so far but that the contract promised more.

Home Reit said: “It is incorrect the lease contains a tenant incentive [...] The tenant receives rent cover from the vendor, usually equivalent to 12 months, but this is not from Home Reit nor contained in the lease.” ML

​​SIG thickens profit margin

Insulation supplier SIG (SHI) expects to double underlying operating profit to £80mn, despite taking a £5mn hit in the second half of the year after roofing contractor Avonside was placed into administration.

Avonside was one of SIG’s biggest customers, but SIG said its collapse was the result of “company-specific” factors rather than a market-wide downturn and that customer bad debts remain broadly in line with management’s expectations.

Profit was driven higher by stronger revenue, up 20 per cent on a reported basis to £2.74bn, the company said in a full-year trading update.

SIG also expects to generate positive free cash flow of around £12mn, although net debt is expected to tick up to £440mn (from £365mn a year earlier), which it attributed to lease renegotiations, new branch openings and a £17mn currency movement on its bond debt. MF

Card Factory exceeds expectations

After a better-than-expected performance over the Christmas period, Card Factory (CARD) has upgraded its full-year profit guidance. Despite the cost of living crisis and the strikes at Royal Mail, the company’s in-store sales are up more than 7 per cent year-on-year. The board attributes this to continued trading momentum, as well as customers’ return to the high street after lockdown.

Meanwhile, online sales fell 27.6 per cent on last year, though the company noted that sales are still up significantly on pre-pandemic levels. Analysts at Peel Hunt said that Card Factory’s shares have “done well off their lows” and predicted that momentum will continue in the short term. “But 10x PE is probably about right here,” they concluded.

Management expects EBITDA for the year to 31 January to be at least £106mn versus broker consensus of around £97mn. JJ

AO World forecasts higher profits

Online electrical retailer AO World (AO) bumped up profit guidance in an unscheduled third-quarter update. This was driven by “actions taken by the business to reduce costs and improve margins”. Management now expects adjusted cash profits of £30mn-£40mn for the year to March, an upgrade on the £20mn-£30mn range trailed in November. AO World also confirmed that UK revenues were down by 17 per cent for the 3 months to 31 December, a fall which was expected by the board.

The profit upgrade took the shares up 4 per cent in early trading. But Peel Hunt analysts said there was a wider question about the source of AO’s growth, “as efforts to drive non-major domestic appliances sales prove more challenging without the benefit of AO’s superior service proposition”. CA

Growth slows at RS Group

Components supplier RS Group (RS1) expects its adjusted pre-tax profit for the year to March to be “towards the top end” of analysts’ expectations (which currently range from £357mn-£384mn) as it grew revenue by 14 per cent in the first nine months and kept a tight rein on costs, according to acting chief executive David Egan.

Revenue growth slowed in the third quarter to 8 per cent, however, as sales in the Asia Pacific region were hit by product shortages and a “challenging geopolitical backdrop”, the company said.

RS Group’s shares were down 2 per cent and have fallen by around 20 per cent over the past 12 months. Shore Capital increased its adjusted operating forecast for the company by 4 per cent but maintained its sell recommendation. Although RS Group’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16x is below its five-year average of 19x, the company is exposed to cyclicality in industry and recent manufacturing sector data suggests “a challenging outlook” for the company over the next two years, the broker argued. MF