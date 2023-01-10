Why changing interest rates don't affect everyone equally

Households with mortgages and loans are being squeezed by high interest rates

But for low income households, lower rates won’t be an “economic cure-all”

Last year's swift rate hikes came as a surprise. After all, even the monetary policy committee’s (MPC) Dave Ramsden began the year by stating that “I do not envisage Bank rate rising to anything like its pre-2007 level of 5 per cent”. Two days later, Russia invaded Ukraine, and the outlook changed overnight: consensus estimates now put the Bank rate on track to peak at 4.5 per cent this year.

Since December 2021, the MPC has voted nine times to increase interest rates in response to higher inflation. The committee remains concerned about price and wage pressures, and the risk of inflation expectations staying elevated. Although the outlook for the UK economy seems grim, the MPC noted in December that there were some signs that economic activity was “more resilient than had been expected”. And they are not finished yet: the Committee warned that if conditions evolve as expected “further increases in Bank Rate might be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target”.