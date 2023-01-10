Will geopolitics accelerate China’s supply chain exodus?

GDP growth moderating prior to the pandemic

Geopolitical risk intensifies

The Shanghai and Hong Kong stock market indices got off to a strong start this year, with market sentiment buoyed by the easing of China’s zero-Covid restrictions. Yet investors are faced with mixed messages on the prospects for the People’s Republic as we move into 2023 – and that matters to all of us, even those with no direct exposure to the country.

As if to bear this out, Bloomberg has just highlighted new estimates from the Global Capital Allocation Project based at Columbia and Stanford universities, which show that around $1.4tn (£1.1tn) in US and European investments had been channelled into China through offshore vehicles in tax havens by the end of 2020.