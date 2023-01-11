/
Advertising disappointment drives Reach downgrade

Falling advertising revenues are complicating the publisher's turnaround plans.
January 11, 2023
  • Management has put a cost-reduction plan in place
  • Slight uptick in circulating revenue offset by falling ad sales

Shares in newspaper publisher Reach (RCH) were sent tumbling on Wednesday morning after the group announced its annual operating profit would underperform market expectations by a “mid-single digits” percentage. 

Both digital and print advertising revenue declined in the fourth quarter – by 5.9 per cent and 20.2 per cent respectively – compared with the same period last year. Management expects current market headwinds will continue into 2023, and have therefore put a £30mn cost reduction plan in place. 

