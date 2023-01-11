How to cut your self-assessment tax bill

It’s that time of year again. The 31 January deadline is approaching and even the most skilled procrastinators among us must start thinking about their tax return. So we have put together some tips on the less obvious but important details you need to include.

Investments held outside an individual savings account (Isa) or pension are subject to capital gains tax (CGT) and dividend tax, if the gains or dividends go above the relevant allowances. These are currently £12,300 and £2,000, respectively, and due to be reduced significantly from April 2023 – something to remember when filing the self-assessment tax return for the 2023-24 tax year by the January 2025 deadline.

What you might not be aware of, says Stefanie Tremain, partner at Blick Rothenberg, is that you might need to declare your investment proceeds in your tax returns – even if the gains are not in excess of the CGT allowance. This applies if the total proceeds from all disposals in the year are at least four times the allowance itself. For example, if you sell £50,000-worth of investments you will need to declare it, even if your gains amount to less than £12,300.