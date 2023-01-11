Today's Markets: Companies round-up

A busy day on the London Stock Exchange provides both positive and negative updates for shareholders

Barratt's share price slides after sales slump

Shares in housebuilder Barratt Developments (BDEV) dropped 3 per cent this morning after it revealed a 44 per cent slump in sales.

Ahead of its results for the six months to 31 December last year, the company posted an update for the period in which it said that its sales rate of net private reservations per active outlet per week had dropped from 0.79 at the same point last year to 0.44. Meanwhile, net reservations rate per average week more than halved from 0.69 to 0.30.

Barratt also posted a 33 per cent drop in the value of its forward order book and a 15 per cent drop in net cash. The company also swung into negative figures on planning approvals for new plots, with net 290 cancellations compared with 8,869 approvals last year, indicating that the housebuilder will slow down development over the coming year. ML

Grafton builds on progress

Grafton (GFTU) shares ticked higher after the Dublin-based building materials distributor said its adjusted operating profit would exceed analysts’ expectations.

The company behind the Selco Builders Warehouse brand and Irish DIY retail chain Woodie’s said full-year revenue for 2022 was up by 9.1 per cent to £2.3bn, supported by “good underlying demand and building materials price inflation”. Although its UK distribution business reported lower like-for-like sales as the home improvement market weakened, sales remained strong in other markets in Ireland, the Netherlands and Finland. It also benefited from a £24.5mn unrealised gain on the revaluation of its properties.

Grafton shares rose by 3 per cent to 863p a share. They currently trade at 12.5-times forecast earnings, having declined in value by 27 per cent over the past 12 months. MF

Segro buys Slough retail park at premium

Warehouse developer Segro (SGRO) has bought the Bath Road Shopping Park in Slough for £121mn, a premium on the value of the asset. The 12.3-acre site comprises 10 retail units – four or which are vacant – near the Slough Trading Estate, the 486-acre industrial park where Segro started its business over 100 years ago.

Royal London Asset Management, which sold the property after buying it from The Crown Estate in 2016, said: “In a challenging market, the price achieved reflects a premium to the existing use value.” ML

Johnson’s revenues jumped last year

Commercial laundry service provider Johnson Service Group (JSG) posted a 42 per cent jump in revenues last year in line with market expectations. In a trading update for last year ahead of its results which it plans to publish in March, the company recorded revenues of £385mn in 2022 compared with £271mn in 2021.

The figures mark a return to pre-pandemic trading with the company noting that revenue was 2.6 per cent higher than in 2019 “on an organic basis”. ML

PRS Reit posts increase in rental income

Private-rented sector real estate investment trust PRS Reit (PRS) posted a 17 per cent increase in rental income despite the wider rout in the property market. In a trading update, the landlord said it had added 424 homes to its portfolio over the course of last year and had increased the estimated annual rental value of its portfolio from £43.5mn in 2021 to £50.7mn.

However, the landlord also posted an increase in rental arrears, from £400,000 in 2021 to £700,000 this year, indicating the increased difficulty some of its tenants had paying rent last year. ML

Lookers bullish on full-year hopes

Lookers (LOOK) shares jumped by 5 per cent after the car dealer raised its full-year underlying profit before tax forecast to more than £80mn and said that fourth-quarter trading for the 3 months to 31 December was better than expected by the board. The company said it outperformed the UK new retail car market by 3.1 per cent in its final quarter, and like-for-like unit sales of used cars were 8.6 per cent up on the same period in 2021.

House broker Peel Hunt argued that the shares are “fundamentally undervalued, a clear discount to cash and property levels and the wider consumer sector”. CA

JD Sports feeling positive after Christmas

Retailer JD Sports has estimated that its annual pre-tax profit figure will come in at the top end of market expectations – which range from £933mn to £985mn – after a successful festive season. The group reported that total revenue for the second half of 2022 was up 10 per cent, compared with 5 per cent in the first half.

The ultimate outcome will “reflect trading through the remainder of January with the post-Christmas sale period still to take place in some of our most important European markets,” the company said. JJ