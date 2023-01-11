Topps’ numbers improve despite shareholder battle

Group sales for first 13 weeks up by 10.2%

Profitability to be weighted towards second half

Like-for-like sales at Topps Tiles (TPT) increased by 5.1 per cent in the first quarter, although total sales growth was 2 percentage points lower than this given its recent store closure programme, the retailer said.

Overall group revenue for the 13 weeks to the end of last year were 10.2 per cent higher once the contribution from Pro Tiler Tools – an online supplier to trade customers in which it bought a 60 per cent stake last March – is factored in.